Gray Jr. posts 798 series in Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen

Favoring a sore elbow, Warsaw left-hander Kevin Gray Jr. said he "softened" his swing a bit and achieved some impressive results in league bowling action this week at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Gray, 39, rolled games of 279, 265 and 255 on lanes 3-4 in the Thursday Owls League for a sparkling 798 series, just missing his sixth USBC-certified 800 series.

The big effort upped his average after 18 games to 228 in the seven-team triples league.

"I injured my elbow bowling the previous week and had to stay soft and relaxed," Gray said, noting that he was hitting around the 15 board at the arrows and swung the ball out to about the 6 or 7 board to consistently hit the 1-2 pocket.

Using a Roto-Grip Wild Streak, he had 11 strikes in the first game, nine in the second game and eight in the third game, but needed a strike on the final ball of the night to reach the 800 mark. Unfortunately, the ball came up high, leaving the 4-7.

A revenue recovery specialist for Datto Tech in Rochester, Gray bowls on a team with his brother, Scott, and dad, Kevin Sr., and friend Josh Stoffer (with the latter two alternating weeks).

In the Wednesday Men's Handicap at Rose Garden, Harris Busmire registered a 290 game en route to a 668 series to lead the way.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC:

-- Five keglers broke the 700 mark in leagues at Mancuso Bowling Center this week -- Mike Pettinella with 267--744 and Nate Cordes with 256--714 in the Turnbull Heating Triples, James Townsend with 257--741 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man, Jeremy Vallance with 276--725 in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles and Gary MacDonald with 255--723 in the Wednesday Nite Misfits.

-- Brandon Gurnsey rolled 236—705 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

