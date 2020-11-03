'Graying' of the county population presents multiple challenges for Office for the Aging

In 10 short years, all baby boomers will be 65 years of age or older. That bit of information about Americans born between the years of 1946 and 1964 is much more than a mere statistic to Diana Fox, director of the Genesee County Office for the Aging.

It represents the fact that the demographics of the county are showing an increasingly aging population – and it presents new challenges for the agency as it continues to provide a variety of services for seniors.

Fox, during a departmental review Monday at the Genesee County Legislature’s Human Services Committee meeting, said she and her staff are considering the best ways to meet the needs of residents in the 65-and-over age group, which is expected to exceed 15,000 – about a fourth of the county’s population -- in 2030.

In her seven-page report, Fox said the OFA’s priorities include: the need for home care workers; funding for home-delivered meals; navigating the health insurance system; and dealing with rising health care costs; assessing senior citizens’ housing requirements; and exploring the impact of opioids (prescription medication) on older adults.

“Even with COVID, the numbers continue to rise,” concerning caregivers who need help and request for meals, Fox said, reporting that the median age in Genesee County is 43.3, with many of those in that age group falling into the “caregiver” category (also known as the “Sandwich Generation”).

Fox said the OFA coordinated the delivery of more than 30,000 meals to residents’ homes this year (frozen, sandwich and emergency meals), but “getting food out to people will (continue to) be a challenge … so we are investigating other opportunities.”

She said some communities partner with restaurants to deliver meals, but it has to be worthwhile for restaurant owners for it to be successful.

“Housing is a need,” she said, noting that older adults have to consider whether a ranch home would be better than an up-and-down dwelling.

“It’s important that we continue to work on building our county to be more livable, as well as creating more home and community-based supports and options, ranging from housing to in-home care to keeping older adults in our county so they may live out meaningful lives in settings with services that meet their needs,” she wrote.

Along those lines, Fox said that home care aide availability is “critically low nationwide,” and while the OFA has access to state “Unmet Needs” funding, it’s “not going to solve the overall problem of those who truly need in-home aides to help with personal care.”

Fox said the OFA offers wellness and recreation programs to address social isolation issues and services that include review of health insurance options and eligibility for benefits, but more support is needed as premiums and prescription drug costs increase and chronic health conditions worsen.

She said the OFA is “partnering with the community” (with agencies such as Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Department of Social Services) to identify the various problems stemming from the use of opioids such as oxycodone.

On a positive note, she said that her department has not been informed of a 20-percent cut in state aid, which seems to be affecting most programs and municipalities, but she is concerned by several potential retirements of OFA staff members in the next few years.

The Genesee County Office for the Aging proposed budget for 2021 shows total appropriation of $2,070,640, with $1,580,316 in revenue and $490,324 in support from the county. With a staff of 21.8 full-time equivalent, salaries and fringe benefits make up about 64 percent of the budget.