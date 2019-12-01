Gurnsey hits 812 at Oak Orchard Bowl; Stefani spins 300 game at Rose Garden Bowl

An Albion resident's first 800 series and a Batavian's eighth 300 game share the headlines this week in league bowling action across the Genesee Region.

On Monday, 31-year-old right-hander Brandon Gurnsey posted games of 276-279-257 for an 812 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

It is the first USBC-certified 800 series for Gurnsey, who eclipsed his previous high series of 789. A league bowler for the past nine years, the big effort on lanes 7-8 improved his average to 220.

Gurnsey, a bus mechanic for the Spencerport School District, registered 29 strikes for his Brooklyn Bombers team -- 10 in game one (with the front seven strikes), 11 in game two (with the front nine strikes before leaving a 4-pin) and eight in game three.

He said he wasn't sure if he still had a chance for the 800 late in the third game.

"I asked a teammate if I could still get it (800) since I'm not the greatest at keeping score while I'm bowling," Gurnsey said. "He said I needed a double in the 10th, which put a little more pressure on me."

Gurnsey struck on the first ball in the 10th and then finished with an eight count and spare.

"I was kind of upsest because I thought I missed it," he said.

His frustration quickly turned to joy when he learned that he, indeed, did hit 812, having received some incorrect information from his buddy.

While Gurnsey recorded an 800 series without the benefit of a 300 game (his high game is 290), Batavian Rob Stefani posted his eighth USBC-certified perfect game but just missed out on his first 800.

Bowling on lanes 5-6 in the G&W Vending League on Tuesday night at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, the 35-year-old righty opened with 12 straight strikes for the 300.

"I caught a break in the 8th frame with a Brooklyn strike, and then after the 11th strike, I saw (fellow bowler) Chris Bardol videotaping me, so that made it a little more nerve-wracking," Stefani said. "I never had one on video before."

He came through despite the distraction and went on to roll 227 and 259 for a 786 series -- six pins less than his all-time high of 792. He entered the night with a 219 average.

"Once I shot the 300, I started thinking about an 800," said Stefani, an employee of the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia. "But the second game hurt me."

Although he fell short of the 800, Stefani said he had a great week -- both indoors and outdoors.

"I bagged a 10-point buck on Wednesday while hunting in Alexander and thought, 'Now all I need to do is shoot a 300,'" he said.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.