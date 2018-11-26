Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 26, 2018 - 10:33am

Hanks records 300--792 at Oak Orchard; Bardol 300 at Rose Garden

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Oak Orchard Bowl proprietor Randy Hanks carves out a little time for himself each week as a member of the Sneezy's Monday Night League at the Albion establishment.

During competition last week, the 52-year-old right-hander etched his name in the record book for the fourth time as he recorded a 300 game en route to a personal-best 792 series on lanes 9-10.

"I just happened to get hot," said Hanks, who posted 23 out of the last 24 strikes in a 225-300-267 effort. Only a 10-pin in the third frame of the last game -- which he unfortunately missed -- kept him from a chance at his first 800 series.

He now has four USBC-certified perfect games -- two at Bowl-A-Roll Lanes in Rochester and two at Oak Orchard Bowl.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region, Chris Bardol of Brockport rolled his second 300 of the season in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl last Tuesday night.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Mike Pettinella's next Pin Points column is scheduled for this Thursday.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button