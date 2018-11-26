Hanks records 300--792 at Oak Orchard; Bardol 300 at Rose Garden

Oak Orchard Bowl proprietor Randy Hanks carves out a little time for himself each week as a member of the Sneezy's Monday Night League at the Albion establishment.

During competition last week, the 52-year-old right-hander etched his name in the record book for the fourth time as he recorded a 300 game en route to a personal-best 792 series on lanes 9-10.

"I just happened to get hot," said Hanks, who posted 23 out of the last 24 strikes in a 225-300-267 effort. Only a 10-pin in the third frame of the last game -- which he unfortunately missed -- kept him from a chance at his first 800 series.

He now has four USBC-certified perfect games -- two at Bowl-A-Roll Lanes in Rochester and two at Oak Orchard Bowl.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region, Chris Bardol of Brockport rolled his second 300 of the season in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl last Tuesday night.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Mike Pettinella's next Pin Points column is scheduled for this Thursday.