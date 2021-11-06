Haverling ousts Le Roy, 14-7, in Section V Class C semis

Le Roy’s varsity football season came to an end this afternoon as the Oatkan Knights dropped a 14-7 decision to Haverling in a Section V Class C semifinal game at Hartwood Park.

Coach Brian Herdlein’s second-seeded Knights finish at 8-2, while No. 3 Haverling, 8-1, moves on to face East Rochester/Gananda in the sectional finals next Saturday at Honeoye Falls-Lima.

The visiting Rams scored touchdowns in the first and second quarters before Le Roy pulled to within striking distance with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ate up more than eight minutes of the clock in the third quarter.

Sparked by the strong running of senior Brock Flint, Le Roy opened the second half with what turned out to be its only sustained drive of the game – converting three fourth-down plays in the process to reach the end zone.

The big play was a 37-yard pass from senior quarterback John Panepento to junior running back Jack Tonzi on a fourth-and-17 situation at the Haverling 42.

From there, Panepento rushed for three yards, setting up a two-yard plunge by Adrian Stevens to make the score 14-6. Kicker Mitch Hockey added the point after touchdown to make it a seven-point game.

The Knights’ defense held up in the second half – thwarting Haverling drives behind several key plays:

Lineman Jack Lathan’s fourth-down sack of Rams’ junior QB Justin Yehl early in the fourth quarter;

Stopping senior running back Keian McRae on a fourth-and-three play at the Le Roy 25 with 6:30 to play;

Lineman Tyler Strollo’s fumble recovery with less than two minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for the home team, however, the offense was unable to pull any closer as four possessions ended on a dropped pass on fourth down, a punt, an interception by Haverling linebacker William Clarke, and – with a minute left – two straight incompletions.

In the first half, the teams traded punts before Haverling took over at its own 6 on an interception by Yehl, who also plays defensive back.

Switching to offense, the lefty QB proceeded to complete two passes – each for eight yards – to senior tight end Gavin Buckley and McRae before hitting McRae for a 78-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left in the opening quarter.

On the play, Yehl rolled out to his left and launched the ball deep down the middle of the field to a wide open McRae. A pass attempt for the two-point conversion failed and Haverling had a 6-0 lead.

Another interception early in the second quarter, this one by senior defensive back Damien Hall, gave the ball back to the visitors just inside Le Roy territory.

The Knights’ defense, sparked by linebacker Tony Piazza, put Haverling in a fourth-and-two situation at the Le Roy 27, but Yehl came through again – this time avoiding the blitz and hitting senior wide receiver Anthony Brotz for a 27-yard touchdown.

McRae pounded it in for the two-point conversion to give the Rams a 14-0 lead with 8:53 remaining in the half.

Le Roy was unable to move the ball on its next two possessions, having to punt both times.