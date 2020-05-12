House Democrats propose $3 trillion stimulus package that includes funding for states, localities

Congressional Democrats reportedly are proposing the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act -- a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that includes additional $1,200 checks for individuals (up to $6,000 per family) and $915 billion for states and local governments.

In addition, the extra $600 a week federal unemployment benefit would be extended through Jan. 31, 2021, under the proposal. That extra payment was supposed to run out at the end of July.

The New York State Association of Counties is applauding the proposal.

“The federal stimulus proposal introduced today includes funding allocations that have been championed by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and the entire NY Congressional delegation. This essential funding is necessary for essential public employees to provide essential services to stamp out COVID-19 and begin the process of reopening communities," said NYSAC President John F. Marren in a statement.

"County leaders commend House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey and Speaker Pelosi for beginning the negotiating process by introducing this important legislation. We thank New York’s bipartisan congressional delegation for fighting to help New Yorkers survive and thrive during the pandemic."