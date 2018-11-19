Huntz Posts 247 Triplicate at Perry Bowling Center; Jensen 300--798 at Rose Garden Bowl

Triplicates in league bowling are hard to come by, especially when each game is 247.

But it happened last Monday night when Chris Huntz of Perry turned the trick in the Monday Nite 5 League at Perry Bowling Center.

Huntz, who turned 35 yesterday, rolled 247-247-247 for a 741 series, and earned a beer stein from the Genesee Region USBC in the process.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Keith Jensen of Brockport fired a 300 game and just missed an 800 series, finishing with 798 in the G&W Vending League last Tuesday night.

On Thursday night, Bill Yates of Churchville continued his fine season with 279--774 in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl, and Rich Wagner of Batavia kept the hot (left) hand with 279--793 in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

