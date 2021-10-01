Jackson Street building renovation is underway

Renovation of the commercial building at 39-43 Jackson St. in Batavia's Downtown Business Improvement District has begun, with Thompson Builds of Churchville as the general contractor. Supported by a Building Improvement Fund grant through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, work includes building out storefront entrances flush to the face of the building, replacing windows, installing exterior down lighting on the face of the elevation, removing existing ridged canopy projections and installing new retractable fabric awnings.

Photo by Mike Pettinella.

