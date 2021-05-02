Jankowski wins precision rifle event in Pennsylvania

Eugene Jankowski Jr., of Batavia, placed first last month in the Senior Division at the Peterson Cartridge Challenge in Kennerdell, Pa.

More than 135 shooters from throughout the United States competed in the two-day, 20-stage event as part of the Precision Rifle Series.

Participants used precision rifles to engage eight to 10 steel targets of various sizes from awkward shooting positions under a 90-second par time. Target distances ranged from 365 to 1,127 yards, with one target moving at the rate of 3 miles per hour across the range at a distance of 635 yards.

Jankowski, who has captured numerous shooting titles over the years, is sponsored locally by Offhaus Farms and Pheasant on the Flats shooting range.

Photo at top: Eugene Jankowski Jr., right, of Batavia, receives a plaque from Matt Steiner, match director, after placing first in a rifle shooting event in Pennsylvania. Photo at bottom: Jankowski sets his sights on a target 365 yards away. Submitted photos.