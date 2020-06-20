Juneteenth celebration at YWCA going on until 7 tonight

Dionna Thomas, in top photo, sells tickets for the door prize raffles while others enjoy a ride on the horses this afternoon during the Juneteenth celebration promoted by the Just Kings Social Club at the YWCA of Genesee parking lot at 301 North St., Batavia.

The event, which also is featuring live entertainment and a chicken barbecue, will run until 7 p.m.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.