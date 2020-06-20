Local Matters

June 20, 2020 - 2:36pm

Juneteenth celebration at YWCA going on until 7 tonight

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, juneteenth, Just Kings Social Club.

Dionna Thomas, in top photo, sells tickets for the door prize raffles while others enjoy a ride on the horses this afternoon during the Juneteenth celebration promoted by the Just Kings Social Club at the YWCA of Genesee parking lot at 301 North St., Batavia.

The event, which also is featuring live entertainment and a chicken barbecue, will run until 7 p.m.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.

