Ken Barrett donates $2,500 to sheriff's K-9 fund

Story and photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

Ken Barrett, owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet/Cadillac in Batavia, surprised the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,500 donation to the K-9 Fund this morning.

Barrett says he heard though a long-time employee, salesman Bob Mullen, that Mullen’s grandson, Deputy Andrew Mullen, advised that his K-9 partner Frankie just returned home from a weeklong stay in the hospital after an illness. The unexpected stay will deplete the K-9 fund, with only a few thousand dollars remaining.

“We thought it was important to help for a lot of reasons, one supporting our community which is one of our primary responsibilities as a business in Genesee County, and it was something our staff feels good about -- doing good is doing well,” says Barrett.

Barrett says his business has always tried to support law enforcement oand has made prior donations. He says the dealership plans to continue to support the K-9 fund in the future.

“Instead of doing advertising and other things, we diverted those funds. This is something that has a lasting impact and is more of an investment.”