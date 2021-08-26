Ken Barrett donates $2,500 to sheriff's K-9 fund
Story and photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.
Ken Barrett, owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet/Cadillac in Batavia, surprised the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,500 donation to the K-9 Fund this morning.
Barrett says he heard though a long-time employee, salesman Bob Mullen, that Mullen’s grandson, Deputy Andrew Mullen, advised that his K-9 partner Frankie just returned home from a weeklong stay in the hospital after an illness. The unexpected stay will deplete the K-9 fund, with only a few thousand dollars remaining.
“We thought it was important to help for a lot of reasons, one supporting our community which is one of our primary responsibilities as a business in Genesee County, and it was something our staff feels good about -- doing good is doing well,” says Barrett.
Barrett says his business has always tried to support law enforcement oand has made prior donations. He says the dealership plans to continue to support the K-9 fund in the future.
“Instead of doing advertising and other things, we diverted those funds. This is something that has a lasting impact and is more of an investment.”
K-9 Frankie is a 4 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois. He is named after Deputy Frank Bordonaro who passed away in 2014. Sheriff Sheron says he is at home currently with Deputy Mullen and recovering and will be back on the road soon.
“Ken came forward unsolicited and reached out yesterday and said he would like to help out,” says Sheriff Sheron.
Sheron says the the K-9 Fund offsets the cost of running the program and has assisted in purchasing one of the dogs, assists with training, and expenses incurred with the daily maintenance of the dogs.
Also, this past month, K-9 Rayzor suffered a leg/ligament injury that required surgery and is currently in physical therapy. Rayzor is a 2 1/2-year-old German Shepherd and is paired with Deputy James Stack and has been assisting Genesee County since March of 2020.
“Unfortunately, we have had some injuries to our K-9’s and we are going to have a sizeable vet bill. We have County funds and donated funds; we have pretty much burned through those. This could not have come at a better time.”
Sheriff Sheron says that the City of Batavia, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Police will assist the Sheriff’s Office in the meantime until both K-9s return to service.
Photo: Sheriff William Sheron Jr. accepts a $2,500 donation from Ken Barrett with Undersheriff Brad Mazur, to bolster the K-9 Fund. To donate, call 585-345-3000.
