Larson, Weber in the groove in area league bowling action

Michele Larson of Batavia and Brady Weber of Perry continued their recent run of stellar league bowling last week in competition at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia and Perry Bowling Center, respectively.

Larson rolled 225-235-258--715 to set the pace in the Synergistic Monday Nite NFL League at Mancuso's, while Weber posted 244-245-280--769 in the Monday Nite 5 League in Perry.

Other big series last week included Rich Wagner's 288--789 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday Night League at Mancuso's and Robbie Hanks' 734 in the Friday Night Mixers at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

