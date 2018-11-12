Local Matters

November 12, 2018 - 1:52pm

Lawrence, Foss record perfect games in area league bowling action

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

A ball change after the first game turned out to be the right move for Ron Lawrence of Stafford on Thursday night in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 61-year-old right-hander said he switched to a Storm Marvel Pearl after an opening 162 game, and proceeded to roll 205 and his first USBC-certified 300 to finish with a respectable 667 series.

"I couldn't figure it out in the first game, so I changed balls, and they started to fall," said Lawrence, who has been bowling on-and-off for the past 50 years -- regularly since 2014.

A longtime maintenance employee at Stafford Country Club, he averages in the 190s. Last season, he registered a 290 game.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region last week:

-- Curtis Foss of Medina added to his long list of perfect games with a 300--752 effort in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

-- Sixteen-year-old Dennis Van Duser of Perry spun a 706 series to lead all competitors in the Genesee Region Youth Travel League on Nov. 4 at Legion Lanes in Le Roy. His big series helped his Perry team to a 19-1 win over Mount Morris Lanes and into third-place in the seven-team league behind Rose Garden Bowl II and Oak Orchard Bowl I.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page. Mike Pettinella's next Pin Points column is scheduled to run this Thursday.

