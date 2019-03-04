Lawrence pops 300 game, 813 series; Vallance 300, Cordes 290
For the longest time, Batavian Ron Lawrence flew under the radar when it came to throwing honor scores. That's not the case anymore.
In November, the 61-year-old right-hander posted his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game at Mancuso Bowling Center and this past week, he recorded his first USBC-certified 800 series, also at Mancuso’s.
Lawrence's big series came in the Antique World Tuesday Coed League. His rolled 31 strikes, including the last 22 in a row in a 245, 268, 300 effort on lanes 19-20.
In other league action around the Genesee Region, Jeremy Vallance of Warsaw rolled a 300 game and 758 series and Nate Cordes of Batavia shot 290--748 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday Night League at Mancuso's.
