June 16, 2020 - 9:31pm

Le Roy Central: Voters overwhelmingly approve budget; Lawrence, Whiting return to school board

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Le Roy Central School District.

Voting on Le Roy Central School's $26,334,488 budget and board of education and library trustee elections:

Proposition #1 – Budget
Yes – 999
No – 286

School Board (Two 3-year terms)
Richard Lawrence – 1,041
Jacalyn Whiting – 988
Write-In, Alicia Reschke – 119

Woodward Memorial Library
Trustee (One) – Michael Iten – 1,176

