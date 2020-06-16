Le Roy Central: Voters overwhelmingly approve budget; Lawrence, Whiting return to school board

Voting on Le Roy Central School's $26,334,488 budget and board of education and library trustee elections:

Proposition #1 – Budget

Yes – 999

No – 286

School Board (Two 3-year terms)

Richard Lawrence – 1,041

Jacalyn Whiting – 988

Write-In, Alicia Reschke – 119

Woodward Memorial Library

Trustee (One) – Michael Iten – 1,176