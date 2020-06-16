June 16, 2020 - 9:31pm
Le Roy Central: Voters overwhelmingly approve budget; Lawrence, Whiting return to school board
posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Le Roy Central School District.
Voting on Le Roy Central School's $26,334,488 budget and board of education and library trustee elections:
Proposition #1 – Budget
Yes – 999
No – 286
School Board (Two 3-year terms)
Richard Lawrence – 1,041
Jacalyn Whiting – 988
Write-In, Alicia Reschke – 119
Woodward Memorial Library
Trustee (One) – Michael Iten – 1,176