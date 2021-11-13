Local Matters

November 13, 2021 - 4:27pm

Le Roy girls fall to Portville in Class C volleyball regionals

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Le Roy girls volleyball, far west regionals.

The Le Roy Lady Oatkan Knights’ sectional championship girls volleyball season ended in straight sets today at the hands of Section VI Class C powerhouse Portville in the Far West Regionals at Le Roy High School.

The scores were 25-9, 25-12, 25-18, handing Coach Sue Staba’s Le Roy team just its second loss in 24 matches. The Knights earned the right to play in the regionals by winning the Section V Class C tournament with a victory over Attica on Nov. 5.

Portville, winner of eight consecutive Section VI titles, will take a 20-2 record into the New York State tournament next weekend in Glens Falls.

More to come

Previously: Le Roy girls defeat Attica in four games to capture Section V Class C volleyball championship

