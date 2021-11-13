Le Roy girls fall to Portville in Class C volleyball regionals

The Le Roy Lady Oatkan Knights’ sectional championship girls volleyball season ended in straight sets today at the hands of Section VI Class C powerhouse Portville in the Far West Regionals at Le Roy High School.

The scores were 25-9, 25-12, 25-18, handing Coach Sue Staba’s Le Roy team just its second loss in 24 matches. The Knights earned the right to play in the regionals by winning the Section V Class C tournament with a victory over Attica on Nov. 5.

Portville, winner of eight consecutive Section VI titles, will take a 20-2 record into the New York State tournament next weekend in Glens Falls.

