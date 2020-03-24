Local Matters

March 24, 2020 - 4:29pm

Le Roy Rotary Community Kitchen serving dinner from 5-6 p.m. today

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, Le Roy, Le Roy Rotary Community Kitchen.

The Le Roy Rotary Community Kitchen will be serving its regular hot dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. today at Le Roy Masonic Community Center, 12 Bank St.

Organizers said meals – pulled pork or ham, potatoes, salad, desserts -- are being served via a drive-thru process and bags of groceries will be given to their patrons.

There is no charge for the dinners and take-home items will also be available at no cost.

The Le Roy Rotary Community Kitchen is a biweekly dinner that is available at no cost. The meals are served on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5 to 6:15 p.m. at the Le Roy Masonic Community Center, 12 Bank St. in Le Roy.

