Lefties lead the way with 700 series in Mancuso Bowling Center league

Several bowlers cracked the 700 mark in league bowling action around the Genesee Region last week -- including four left-handers who led the way in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday night league at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Southpaws Rich Wagner (289--787), Brian Green (276--733), Jason Gallo (258--719) and Tom Baker (257--717) topped the list of high scores in the 14-team, five-person league.

Others hitting the 700 mark were Curtis Foss and Robbie Hanks at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, and Caycee Landers, Jeff Parton and Frank Jarkiewicz at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

