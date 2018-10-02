Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 2, 2018 - 9:40am

Lefties lead the way with 700 series in Mancuso Bowling Center league

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Several bowlers cracked the 700 mark in league bowling action around the Genesee Region last week -- including four left-handers who led the way in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday night league at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Southpaws Rich Wagner (289--787), Brian Green (276--733), Jason Gallo (258--719) and Tom Baker (257--717) topped the list of high scores in the 14-team, five-person league.

Others hitting the 700 mark were Curtis Foss and Robbie Hanks at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, and Caycee Landers, Jeff Parton and Frank Jarkiewicz at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

For the list of high rollers, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button