Legends & Stars is a big hit with sports' memorabilia fans

The fall edition of the Legends & Stars memorabilia show concluded this afternoon at Batavia Downs with appearances from those who made their mark in the professional baseball, football and basketball ranks, as well as participation by a host of vendors of collectibles. Check out these photos by Batavia publisher Howard Owens, who was thrilled to meet Alan Trammell and Graig Nettles, who, like Owens, are natives of San Diego.

Former New York Yankee third baseman Graig Nettles signing a seat from old Yankee stadium for Buffalo resident Mike Emo.

That's Alan Trammell, ex-All-Star shortstop for the Detroit Tigers. Trammell led the 1984 Tigers to 104-58 record and was named World Series MVP that year.

Helmets, cards, jerseys and much more were available in the Park Place room at Batavia Downs Gaming.

A young Josh Allen fan watches as Darryl Strawberry, former slugger for the New York Mets and New York Yankees, signs a Mets' shirt. Today, Strawberry is in full-time Christian ministry.

Former Buffalo Bills' running back LeSean McCoy signs his jersey for a collector. McCoy surpassed the 10,000-yard rushing mark during his time with the Bills.

Former Buffalo Bills' Pro Bowl center Eric Wood made fine use of the Sharpies during his signing stint.