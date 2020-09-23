Legislature proclaims Sept. 20-26 as Sheriff's Week in Genesee County

In top photo, Genesee County Sheriff’s Department employees and county legislators gather on the steps of the Old County Courthouse in recognition lawmakers declaring Sept. 20-26, 2020 as Sheriff’s Week in Genesee County.

In bottom photo, Legislator Andrew Young, chair of the Public Service Committee, presents the proclamation to Sheriff William Sheron.

The proclamation read, in part, that the Office of Sheriff, established in Genesee County in 1802, "has evolved into a modern, professionally accredited, full-service law enforcement and public safety agency, manned by fully trained police and peace officers, as well as civilians using state-of-the-art technology and applying the latest and most-advanced theories and practices in the criminal justice, civil process, corrections, 911 communications, and court security fields."

Photos by Mike Pettinella.