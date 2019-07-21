Melanie, a Woodstock original, performs at the Downs

A heartfelt performance by Melanie, center, who performed at Woodstock in 1969, capped more than seven hours of musical tributes on Saturday at Bataviastock at Batavia Downs Gaming. Melanie, famous for songs such as Brand New Key, Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) and What Have They Done to My Song Ma, was joined on stage by her son, Beau Jarred, and daughter, Jeordie. Earlier, the crowd was treated to authentic tributes to Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin and The Who (below). Photos by Mike Pettinella.