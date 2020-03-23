Municipalities working hard to keep a sense of normalcy during COVID-19 event

Batavia Town Supervisor Gregory Post is urging everyone to abide by “social distancing” mandates as he takes the necessary steps to continue providing services to residents while protecting the health of town employees.

“In order for us to get through this (COVID-19 pandemic), we continue to insist that people separate and practice social distancing,” Post said today while drafting a policy that, he says, “will maintain the status quo for the duration” of this situation.

(See press release below.)

Post said that Town offices will be closed to the public and that town employees will work from home to the extent that is practical. He said that Town Clerk Teressa Morasco will be available by telephone or email.

“Essentially, our town is well prepared for this event as we have had remote work stations and flex time for several years,” Post said. “It is not a leap to have staff work from home.”

He said he has reduced “in-house” staff to a minimum – no more than four employees in the building at any one time – and those on duty at Town Hall will work apart from each other as mandated by federal and state officials.

Post also said that the Town Court is closed with justices “on standby in the event of a significant case.” He also noted that engineering, highway and water/sewer employees are on duty and traveling in separate vehicles.

“We can take a sense of comfort in knowing that our day-to-day operations continue without any reduction, except for face-to-face meetings,” Post said, noting that internet and telephone options are being offered.

Darien Town Supervisor Steve Ferry Jr. said essential services such as picking up of debris and tree cutting by the highway department continue and that the Town Board is in the process of setting up governmental meetings on the internet.

“We don’t want the public to be shut out,” he said.

Ferry said he likely was speaking for all other Genesee County towns and villages when he said his primary concern was supporting the businesses in Darien while also making sure to protect the public’s health.

“Our biggest struggle is hoping that our town’s businesses will come out of this and continue to operate,” he said. “Plus, we hope that someone is keeping an eye on the welfare and unemployment situations.”

He said he believes that the decisions coming out of Albany, namely Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefings, are good ones and that most people are adhering to the mandates.

While all towns and villages have adopted the social distancing norms and have suspended face-to-face interactions, the Town of Oakfield also has enlisted a group of volunteers who will pick up and deliver food and household items to elderly and disabled town and village residents.

Volunteers are instructed to deliver the goods to the door and collect payment with minimal contact.

Those wishing to utilize this service are asked to call the Oakfield Town office at 948-5835, ext. 101, and leave a message if no one answers. A volunteer will return the call.

Town and village residents are urged to go to their municipality's website for updated information.