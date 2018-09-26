No official word on rumor that P.W. Minor shoe factory is closing

Brian Benedict, vice president of sales for P.W. Minor, would neither confirm or deny unsubstantiated reports (and social media postings) that the shoe factory at 3 Treadeasy Ave. in Batavia, is about to close its doors.

"We will have a full statement at the end of business tomorrow," Benedict said. "I am not in a position to comment with any finality. Things are still pretty fluid."

Earlier this week, P.W. Minor officials filed a "warn notice" with the state that layoffs and/or plant closing were possible.

In the warn notice, the state was informed that potential layoffs could mean a loss of 42 jobs or all 82 jobs at the plant due to "economic reasons."

P.W. Minor was saved from closing in 2014 when Pete Zeliff and Andrew Young acquired the plant. In February of this year, the investment firm of Tidewater + Associates bought it from Zeliff.