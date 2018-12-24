Local Matters

December 24, 2018 - 12:04pm

Oak Orchard Bowl honor scores: Hanks 300, Foss 801

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

The high scores keep rolling in at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

In the Sneezy's Monday Night League last week, proprietor Randy Hanks recorded his second 300 game in four weeks -- 300-259-228--787, and in the Friday Night Mixers League, Curtis Foss posted 278-248-275--801.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Chris Bardol registered a 299 game en route to a 780 series in the Tuesday G&W Vending League.

For a list of high scores from the Genesee Region, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Mike Pettinella's next Pin Points column is scheduled for this Thursday.

Merry Christmas to all!

