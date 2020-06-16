Local Matters

June 16, 2020 - 8:43pm

Oakfield-Alabama Central: Voters pass budget, propositions; Yunker Davis, Zeliff, Groth elected

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, oakfield-alabama central school district.

Voting on Oakfield-Alabama Central School's $21,123,746 budget, propositions and board of education election:

Proposition #1 – Budget
Yes – 706
No - 276

Proposition #2 - Capital Improvements Project, 2020
Yes – 567
No - 393

Proposition #3 – Buses
Yes – 663
No - 295

School Board (Top Three Elected to the Board)
Jackie Yunker Davis – 654
Pete Zeliff - 601
Daniel N. Groth – 599

