Oakfield-Alabama Central: Voters pass budget, propositions; Yunker Davis, Zeliff, Groth elected

Voting on Oakfield-Alabama Central School's $21,123,746 budget, propositions and board of education election:

Proposition #1 – Budget

Yes – 706

No - 276

Proposition #2 - Capital Improvements Project, 2020

Yes – 567

No - 393

Proposition #3 – Buses

Yes – 663

No - 295

School Board (Top Three Elected to the Board)

Jackie Yunker Davis – 654

Pete Zeliff - 601

Daniel N. Groth – 599