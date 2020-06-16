June 16, 2020 - 8:43pm
Oakfield-Alabama Central: Voters pass budget, propositions; Yunker Davis, Zeliff, Groth elected
Voting on Oakfield-Alabama Central School's $21,123,746 budget, propositions and board of education election:
Proposition #1 – Budget
Yes – 706
No - 276
Proposition #2 - Capital Improvements Project, 2020
Yes – 567
No - 393
Proposition #3 – Buses
Yes – 663
No - 295
School Board (Top Three Elected to the Board)
Jackie Yunker Davis – 654
Pete Zeliff - 601
Daniel N. Groth – 599