October 8, 2018 - 12:11pm

O'Dell, Bardol post 300 games; Bliss records 299

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

A pair of high-revving right-handers rolled 300 games during last week's league bowling action in the Genesee Region.

On Tuesday, Chris Bardol of Brockport found perfection en route to a 761 series in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, and two nights later, Steve O'Dell of Oakfield, put 12 strikes together in the third game for a 725 series in the Toyota of Batavia League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Also on Tuesday, Scott Bliss of Batavia shot a 299 game and 755 series in the Antique World Coed League at Mancuso's, and on Monday, Paul Baney notched a 290 game in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

For the list of high rollers, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

