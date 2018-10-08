O'Dell, Bardol post 300 games; Bliss records 299

A pair of high-revving right-handers rolled 300 games during last week's league bowling action in the Genesee Region.

On Tuesday, Chris Bardol of Brockport found perfection en route to a 761 series in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, and two nights later, Steve O'Dell of Oakfield, put 12 strikes together in the third game for a 725 series in the Toyota of Batavia League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Also on Tuesday, Scott Bliss of Batavia shot a 299 game and 755 series in the Antique World Coed League at Mancuso's, and on Monday, Paul Baney notched a 290 game in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

