Offices to be Voted on in 2020 in Genesee County

Offices to be Voted on 2020

Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3

Title of Office

Name, Party

(Vote for One)

President of the United States and Vice President of the United States

Joseph R. Biden & Kamala Harris D, WOR

Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence R, C

Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker G

Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy Cohen LBT

Brock Pierce & Karla Ballard IND

Supreme Court Justice 8th JD

(Vote for One)

Amy C. Martoche D, WOR

Gerald J. Greenan, III, R, C, I

Representative in Congress 27th Dist.

(Vote for One)

Nathan D. McMurray D, WOR

Chris Jacobs R, C, IND

Duane J. Whitmer LBT

State Senator NY 61

(Vote for One)

Jacqualine G. Berger D

Edward A. Rath, III, R, C, IND, SAM

Member of Assembly NY 139

(Vote for One)

Stephen M. Hawley R, C, IND

Mark E. Glogowski LBT

Family Court Judge

(Vote for One)

Thomas D. Williams R

Sheriff

(Vote for One)

David H. Krzemien D, PRO 2nd AMEND

William A. Sheron Jr. R, C, IND

County Treasurer

(Vote for One)

Scott D. German R, C, IND

County Coroner

(Vote for Two)

Karen A. Lang R

Adam L. Palumbo R

Genesee Co. Legislator Dist. #1

Unexpired Term (Vote for One)

Chad A. Klotzbach R

City of Batavia Councilman at Large

Unexpired Term (Vote for One)

Samuel V. DiSalvo D

Jeremy W. Karas R, C

Town of Alabama Town Council

Unexpired Term (Vote for One)

Terry R. Thompson D, IND

Kevin J. Veazey R

Town of Pavilion Highway Supt.

Unexpired Term (Vote for One)

James D. Cleveland R, IND

Todd Hackett Pavilion Roads

Note: There are several other town elections where candidates are running unopposed.

Source: Genesee County Board of Elections