Offices to be Voted on in 2020 in Genesee County
Offices to be Voted on 2020
Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3
Title of Office
Name, Party
(Vote for One)
President of the United States and Vice President of the United States
Joseph R. Biden & Kamala Harris D, WOR
Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence R, C
Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker G
Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy Cohen LBT
Brock Pierce & Karla Ballard IND
Supreme Court Justice 8th JD
(Vote for One)
Amy C. Martoche D, WOR
Gerald J. Greenan, III, R, C, I
Representative in Congress 27th Dist.
(Vote for One)
Nathan D. McMurray D, WOR
Chris Jacobs R, C, IND
Duane J. Whitmer LBT
State Senator NY 61
(Vote for One)
Jacqualine G. Berger D
Edward A. Rath, III, R, C, IND, SAM
Member of Assembly NY 139
(Vote for One)
Stephen M. Hawley R, C, IND
Mark E. Glogowski LBT
Family Court Judge
(Vote for One)
Thomas D. Williams R
Sheriff
(Vote for One)
David H. Krzemien D, PRO 2nd AMEND
William A. Sheron Jr. R, C, IND
County Treasurer
(Vote for One)
Scott D. German R, C, IND
County Coroner
(Vote for Two)
Karen A. Lang R
Adam L. Palumbo R
Genesee Co. Legislator Dist. #1
Unexpired Term (Vote for One)
Chad A. Klotzbach R
City of Batavia Councilman at Large
Unexpired Term (Vote for One)
Samuel V. DiSalvo D
Jeremy W. Karas R, C
Town of Alabama Town Council
Unexpired Term (Vote for One)
Terry R. Thompson D, IND
Kevin J. Veazey R
Town of Pavilion Highway Supt.
Unexpired Term (Vote for One)
James D. Cleveland R, IND
Todd Hackett Pavilion Roads
Note: There are several other town elections where candidates are running unopposed.
Source: Genesee County Board of Elections