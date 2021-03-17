Old Navy, Ulta Beauty stores coming to Veterans Memorial Drive in Town of Batavia

Two new stores – Old Navy and Ulta Beauty – will be coming to the Towne Center on Veterans Memorial Drive within the next few months.

Town of Batavia Building Inspector Dan Lang confirmed at tonight’s Town Board meeting that the merchandising giants are expected to open at the retail hub this spring.

He said that the Old Navy clothing store at 4222 Veterans Memorial Drive will feature 14,588 square feet of retail space while the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store at 4192 Veterans Memorial Drive will have 10,723 square feet of retail space.

The Old Navy store is taking space formerly used by Bed Bath and Beyond.

Searches on the companies’ websites reveal that Old Navy, part of Gap, Inc., is advertising for part-time brand associates and Ulta Beauty is advertising for part-time beauty advisors at Towne Center in Batavia.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in San Francisco, Old Navy has approximately 1,106 stores worldwide. Its total revenue in 2019 was $4 billion. The largest of the Old Navy stores are its flagship stores, located in New York City, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Manila, and Mexico City.

In business for more than 30 years, Ulta Beauty has approximately 1,200 stores in all 50 states and, according to its website, has created more than 22,000 new jobs since 2015. Ninety-two percent of its 45,000 store, distribution center and corporate associates are women. Its headquarters are in Bolingbrook, Ill.

The Batavian has reached out via email to Old Navy and Ulta Beauty media relations for additional information.