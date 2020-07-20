Owners of horses will be able to attend live races at Batavia Downs

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

When the Batavia Downs live racing meet gets underway on July 29 there will be no fans in attendance due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. However there will be one exception.

Listed owners of horses in to go will be allowed on the track apron starting opening night. General spectators or guests of owners will not be allowed onto the grounds until further notice as per New York State Gaming Commission regulations.

If you are going to have horses racing this meet and would like to watch them in person, please take note of the protocol that needs to be followed in order to do so.

Listed owners must make a reservation to attend in advance and be put on a list that will allow them to enter. Reservations must be made 24-hours before race time. The number to call to make a reservation will be on the Batavia Downs Facebook page and also the overnight sheet once the first draw is completed. Listed owners who register will receive email confirmation and security will only let in those that have registered and are on the list.

Upon arriving at the Downs, a temperature check and health status questionnaire must be completed by each listed owner in the lobby. Once that process is complete, you must then proceed through Park Place to the apron. No one is allowed to walk through the gaming floor to the apron.

Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing is required and will be strictly enforced. Also there will be no food or beverage service available.

Listed owners will be also be allowed in the winner’s circle for pictures if their horse wins, but anyone doing so must remain masked and observe proper social distancing.

Also please be aware that owners coming from states that are on the New York State Coronavirus Quarantine List are not allowed to attend at anytime.