Palmer named 'Outstanding Artist of the Year' at Batavia High; six inducted into NAHS

Mandi Antonucci, art teacher and advisor of the National Art Honor Society chapter at Batavia High School, presents Will Palmer with a unique plaque upon his recognition as Outstanding Artist of the Year during a ceremony Tuesday at the school library.

Palmer, who specializes in pencil and pen drawings, will be attending Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall to major in Industrial Design.

Six students were inducted into the NAHS – Maggie Anderson, Amelia Beckman, Samantha Davis, Bella Houseknecht, Emma Riley and Lilly Scafetta. Works of the school's finest art students are on display in the library.

Photo by Mike Pettinella.