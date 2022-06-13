Park Road reconstruction reaches 'boxing out' stage

The general contractor of the Park Road Reconstruction Project – a $4 million venture covering 1.2 miles between Route 63 (Lewiston Road) and Route 98 (Oak Street) – has made it to the “boxing out” stage.

Concrete Applied Technologies Corp. crews today were working on the east side of Park Road in front of Batavia Downs Gaming, performing what one employee called “boxing out” the road to prepare it for milling, stone and, ultimately, repaving.

He said the plan is to finish that side of the road before moving to the other lane to allow for one-way through traffic.

Henry Wojtaszek, president of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., said the project is ahead of schedule, stating that he is confident work will be done by mid-October.

“Crews already have put in most of the sewers and completed the under-the-road work,” he said. “Once the new road is done, they can move on to the sidewalks and special lighting.”

CATCO, which is based out of Alden, is the general contractor.

Photo: CATCO construction crews working in front of Batavia Downs Gaming this afternoon. Photo by Mike Pettinella.