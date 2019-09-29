Pavilion's Scott posts 300 game at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen

Joseph Scott registered the first 300 game of the season at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen this week.

The 37-year-old Pavilion resident put together 12 consecutive strikes on his way to his first USBC-certified perfect game in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

It is his second honor score -- the first one comilng in October 2005 in a 290-268-200--758 effort.

"I've had a bunch of 279s, but wasn't able to break through until now," said Scott, who resumed league bowling last season -- averaging 212 at Rose Garden Bowl -- after a five-year absence.

Using a Brunswick Vintage Inferno, Scott said he had eight strikes in an opening 255 and continued his hot hand in the second game 300. He finished with 162 for a 717 series,

"I got away with one on the last ball when I tripped a 4-pin," he said. "I tugged it by about four boards (but it held pocket for the final strike). And I really didn't focus too well in the third game (understandable considering that the emotions had to be running pretty high at that point).

Scott works at Logwell Acres dairy farm in Pavilion and bowls for the Wright Beverages team.

Other highlights of the week in Genesee Region USBC league play:

-- Jeremy Vallance of Warsaw, 266-279-234--779 in the Le Roy Moose League at Legion Lanes on Tuesday night.

-- Brandon Gurnsey and Reid Cole, 735 and 734 series, respectively, in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

