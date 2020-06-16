Pembroke Central: Voters OK budget, buses; support Lang, Wood for school board

Voting on Pembroke Central School's $23,679,522 budget, proposition and board of education election:

Proposition #1 – Budget

Yes – 952

No – 543

Proposition #2 – Purchase of school buses

Yes – 893

No – 601

School Board – Unexpired Term

Daniel Lang – 1,311

School Board – Five-Year Term

Heather Wood – 1,258

Corfu Public Library Board

Kimberly Harlach

Julie Hengenius

Kristie Miller