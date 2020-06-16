June 16, 2020 - 10:37pm
Pembroke Central: Voters OK budget, buses; support Lang, Wood for school board
posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Pembroke Central School District.
Voting on Pembroke Central School's $23,679,522 budget, proposition and board of education election:
Proposition #1 – Budget
Yes – 952
No – 543
Proposition #2 – Purchase of school buses
Yes – 893
No – 601
School Board – Unexpired Term
Daniel Lang – 1,311
School Board – Five-Year Term
Heather Wood – 1,258
Corfu Public Library Board
Kimberly Harlach
Julie Hengenius
Kristie Miller