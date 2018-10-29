Local Matters

October 29, 2018 - 11:44am

Perry bowlers strike for four 700 series in Thursday Night League

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

The pins were flying at Perry Bowling Center last Thursday night as four bowlers -- including a husband and wife -- registered 700 series in the Thursday Night League.

Vincent Mack led the way with a 278 opening game en route to a 761 series, while Jason Hurlburt had 723 and his wife, Diane, 711, each with three solid games. Brady Weber started with 266 and finished with a 727 series.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region:

-- Rich Wagner strung 10 in a row in a middle game 289 and finished with 761 while James Townsend recorded his first 700 series as an adult USBC member (704) in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday Night League at Mancuso Bowling Center;

-- Matt Balduf finsihed with 268 for a 732 series in the Le Roy Moose League at Legion Lanes;

-- Jason Nickerson rolled a 280 game and 714 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl.

Click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page for more high scores from last week, and watch for Mike Pettinella's Pin Points column this Thursday.

