Public hearing on cannabis dispensaries, consumption sites scheduled at Batavia Town Hall tonight

A public hearing on the Batavia Town Board's recent passing of a resolution to opt out of New York's Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act is scheduled for 7:10 this evening at the Batavia Town Hall, 3833 West Main St. Rd.

The board, at its Oct. 20 meeting, scheduled the public hearing with the aim of opting out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites until it receives more details from state officials in charge of the program.

According to the new law, if municipalities opt in, they will not be able to opt out at a later date, but if they choose to opt out before the Dec. 31 deadline, they would be able to opt in in the future.

Should the board pass a local law to opt out following tonight's public hearing, it could result in a permissive referendum organized by residents who disagree with its decision.

