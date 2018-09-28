P.W. Minor restructures operations to focus on core market, lays off 45 employees

Update: Contacted this afternoon, Brian Benedict, VP of Sales, said that while the plant has been open all week, the employees who were laid off did not work due to the shutting down of the Goodyear Welt line. He said that "normal operations" will resume on Monday with 40 employees on the job. He added that there were no other plans, at this time, for expanded production opportunities.

Press release:

P.W. Minor LLC, a Batavia footwear manufacturer, is undergoing a business operation restructuring and has idled their Goodyear Welt manufacturing line.

This decision resulted in the layoff of 45 full-time employees. The P.W. Minor plant in Batavia will stay open and will continue to manufacture orthopedic and diabetic footwear.

The decision to idle allows P.W. Minor to focus its attention to its existing American Made orthopedic and diabetic product line as the market for this type of footwear is growing in the United States and around the globe.

These products will continue to be manufactured in Batavia.

“Our focus through this entire process has been on our employee’s well-being. We want to thank them for their dedication, loyalty and hard work.” said P.W. Minor CEO Hundley Elliotte.

“We would also like to thank the NYS Department of Labor, the Genesee County Workforce Development Board and the local business community for their responsiveness and offers to help get our affected employees back to work as soon as possible. When the time is appropriate in our business cycle, we will re-engage our Goodyear Welt manufacturing capabilities.”

The move does not affect the Batavia Bootery retail store at 210 E.Main St., a multi-line store featuring quality brands including P.W. Minor footwear, said owner Dave Howe this morning.

"We have nothing to do with P.W. Minor as far as ownership is concerned," Howe said. "We're a completely separate entity ... and we are moving forward."

About P.W. Minor

P.W. Minor, founded in 1867 and located in Batavia, New York, is the second-oldest footwear manufacturer in the United States and the maker of orthopedic and diabetic athletic, dress and casual shoes.