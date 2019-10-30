Rash has No. 1 seed for tonight's televised U.S. Open bowling stepladder finals

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- After 56 games over five days, five competitors, led by Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill., have advanced to the championship round of the 2019 U.S. Open.

The quintet conquered four challenging oil patterns at Victory Lanes and now will battle for the $30,000 top prize, coveted green jacket and final major championship on the 2019 Professional Bowlers Association Tour schedule live on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

TELEVISED STEPLADDER FINALS

(Will be live Wednesday on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Eastern)

Match No. 1: O'Neill vs. Anthony Simonsen

Match No. 2: Jason Belmonte vs. Match No. 1 winner

Semifinal: Francois Lavoie vs. Match No. 2 winner

Final: Sean Rash vs. semifinal winner

For more details, click on the Sports or Pin Points tab at the top of this page.