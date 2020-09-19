September 19, 2020 - 2:06pm
Recovery Games: GCASA conducts event at Clinton Street Road site
posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance, Recovery Station.
Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse staff hosted a Recovery Games event today at the agency's Recovery Station social gathering place (formerly Bohn's Restaurant) on Clinton Street Road. Activities included ladder ball (top photo) and cornhole, and everyone was treated to lunch. In bottom photo, Sue Gagne, recovery center coordinator, assists a couple of attendees. Photo by Mike Pettinella, GCASA publicist.