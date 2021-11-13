Reinhart-to-Marucci TD on botched punt propels Batavia past HF-L for Section V Class B championship

The Batavia High Blue Devils, sparked by an incredible by senior quarterback Jesse Reinhart and senior tight end Kaden Marucci, defeated rival Honeoye Falls-Lima, 22-14, tonight to capture the Section V Class B football championship.

Leading 14-7 early in the third quarter in the game played at Pittsford Sutherland High School, the Blue Devils were forced to punt from their own 33-yard line.

The center snap to Reinhart, the team’s punter, sailed high over his head. He managed to corral it about 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage, avoided a tackle and lofted a pass to the left side of the field when Marucci was standing.

“It went over my head and I was chasing after the ball – I think it was at the 5 yard line or 10 yard line, whatever it was,” said Reinhart, who was voted the game’s most valuable player after passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. “I could have dove on it and gave them the ball there, but I decided to pick it up and try to make a play. I threw it out to him (Marucci) and he did the rest; he took it all the way …”

Marucci, who earned the outstanding defense player award for his play as a linebacker, caught the ball, found an open lane down the sideline and outraced the Cougars to the end zone to give Batavia a 20-7 advantage.

Here’s what he had to say about the play:

“A guy got by me on the edge and I looked back to see if Jesse was good and saw the ball rolling toward the end zone. I looked around and saw no one around me, so I started screaming Jesse’s name. He tossed it over to me and I was just off to the races.”

The Blue Devils, 10-1, decided to go for two points after that, calling for a reverse and option pass. It worked as wide receiver/running back Carter McFollins hit Reinhart in the end zone to make it 22-7.

Batavia Coach Brennan Briggs pointed out the athleticism of Reinhart and Marucci that turned what could have been disaster into a moment that will go down in Batavia football history.

“A bad snap. Yeah, but we have athletes out here and that’s just them innovating and doing a great job,” he said. “Jesse’s a heck of an athlete and Mooch (Marucci) got open and they blocked downfield for him. Sometimes, you have to have plays like that to win big games.”

With about four minutes left in the period, HF-L took over on the Batavia 45 after a punt by Reinhart traveled just 12 yards, and put together a seven-play drive, with senior back Zachary Meacham gaining 20 yards on three carries, senior quarterback Brody Young finding senior wide receiver J.T. Killenbec for 17 yards, and Young finishing it off with a three-yard touchdown run.

The point after touchdown kick by Zavier Carbonel was good and the Cougars, who finish at 10-1, had pulled within 22-14.

More to come

Photos to come