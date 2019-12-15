Robbie Hanks rolls 300--801 at Oak Orchard Bowl; Marshall pops 761 at Rose Garden Bowl

Robbie Hanks continued his hot streak in Genesee Region USBC league play this week by rolling a 300 game and 801 series at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The right-hander, who works at the lanes owned by his father, Randy, posted games of 300, 256 and 245 in the Thursday Triples League.

It is the second 300 game in a month for Hanks.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Brandon Marshall set the pace in the G&W Vending League on Tuesday nightwith a 279 game and 761 sereis.

