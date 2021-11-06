Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 6, 2021 - 11:22am

Section V football, girls volleyball scoreboard

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, notify, Section V football, Section V girls volleyball.

FOOTBALL
SEMIFINALS
CLASS B
Batavia 60, Wayne 21
Honeoye Falls-Lima 41, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 18
Finals: No. 2 Batavia vs. No. 1 HF-L, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., at Pittsford Sutherland High School

CLASS C
No. 3 Haverling at No. 2 Le Roy, noon Saturday (today)
East Rochester/Gananda 29, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 13
Finals: No. 1 ER/G vs. Haverling at Le Roy winner, Nov. 13, noon, at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School

CLASS D
Avon 13, Alexander 7
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 54, Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 20
Finals: No. 1 O-A/Elba vs. No. 2 Avon, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Detta Stadium, Batavia

EIGHT-MAN
Red Jacket 52, Pembroke 12

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FINALS
CLASS C
Le Roy defeated Attica, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 (story below)
Le Roy, 22-1, advances to Far West Regionals on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Eden or Portville of Section VI. The game will be played at Le Roy High School

CLASS D1
Alexander defeated Letchworth, 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23
Courtney Schum, tournament MVP; Sam Sawyer, Alyssa Kramer, all-tournament selections
Alexander, 19-3, advances to a Class D crossover game on Tuesday vs. Fillmore

CLASS D2
Pavilion defeated Harley-Allendale-Columbia, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Adeline Milligan, tournament MVP; Lauren Kingsley, Shannon Campbell, all-tournament selections
Pavilion, 23-0, advances to the overall Class D finals on Thursday vs. the winner of Alexander-Fillmore

Calendar

November 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button