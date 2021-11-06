Section V football, girls volleyball scoreboard

FOOTBALL

SEMIFINALS

CLASS B

Batavia 60, Wayne 21

Honeoye Falls-Lima 41, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 18

Finals: No. 2 Batavia vs. No. 1 HF-L, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., at Pittsford Sutherland High School

CLASS C

No. 3 Haverling at No. 2 Le Roy, noon Saturday (today)

East Rochester/Gananda 29, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 13

Finals: No. 1 ER/G vs. Haverling at Le Roy winner, Nov. 13, noon, at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School

CLASS D

Avon 13, Alexander 7

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 54, Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 20

Finals: No. 1 O-A/Elba vs. No. 2 Avon, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Detta Stadium, Batavia

EIGHT-MAN

Red Jacket 52, Pembroke 12

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FINALS

CLASS C

Le Roy defeated Attica, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 (story below)

Le Roy, 22-1, advances to Far West Regionals on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Eden or Portville of Section VI. The game will be played at Le Roy High School

CLASS D1

Alexander defeated Letchworth, 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23

Courtney Schum, tournament MVP; Sam Sawyer, Alyssa Kramer, all-tournament selections

Alexander, 19-3, advances to a Class D crossover game on Tuesday vs. Fillmore

CLASS D2

Pavilion defeated Harley-Allendale-Columbia, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

Adeline Milligan, tournament MVP; Lauren Kingsley, Shannon Campbell, all-tournament selections

Pavilion, 23-0, advances to the overall Class D finals on Thursday vs. the winner of Alexander-Fillmore