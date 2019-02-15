Sectional girls' basketball No. 1 seeds honored at luncheon

Batavia High: Front from left, Bella Houseknecht; Tess Barone, Jenae Colkey, Haylee Thornley; back, Mackenzie Reigle, Emma Krolczyk, Meghan Houseknecht, Kennedy Kolb, Coach Marty Hein. Ryann Stefaniak and Bryn Wormley also are on the team.

Elba: Front from left, Maddie Howard, Leah Bezon, Brynn Walczak, Taylor Augello; back, Coach Tom Redband, Lauryn Engle, Dakota Brinkman, Adrianna Long, Kelly Mickey and Maddie Muehlig. Isabella Riner also is on the team.

The Batavia High and Elba Central varsity girls' basketball teams were recognized as No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications today at the Section 5 seeding luncheon at RIT Inn & Conference Center in Henrietta.

Batavia, 17-2, is the top seed in Class B1 and will open sectional competition at home at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

Elba, 18-1, is the top seed in Class D2 and will begin its quest for a sectional crown at home at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.