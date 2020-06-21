'Sign of the times': DMV opens Monday on appointment-only basis for Genesee County residents

Slowly but surely, the Genesee County Department of Motor Vehicles office continues to shift gears to reach its destination of returning to full strength.

Signs advising people how to enter the office and stay in line have been placed around County Building I on Main Street, Court Street and Ellicott Street.

“It’s a new directional plan so that when long lines form, people will understand how to stay in a queue, come in and interact on an appointment-basis with our motor vehicle staff,” County Manager Jay Gsell said.

County Clerk Michael Cianfrini previously reported that, initially, the in-office appointments will be reserved for Genesee County residents only. Proof of Genesee County residency will be requested prior to entering the DMV.

Accepted license transactions to be conducted in-office include:

-- Standard, REAL ID and Enhanced License renewals and transfers from out of state;

-- First-time applications to upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards;

-- First-time applications for non-driver Identification Cards;

-- Applications for Passenger, motorcycle or CDL permits;

-- Conditional or Restricted Licenses;

-- Vehicle registration reciprocity from another state.

Social distancing guidelines, including face coverings in order to enter the building, must be maintained.

Cianfrini also advised residents to use the drop box on Court Street (or near the Town of Le Roy office) or U.S. mail whenever possible. Acceptable transactions for the drop boxes are license plate surrenders, new registrations and registration renewals, title replacements and driver’s license renewals with an eye test.

Any transaction that can be done via drop box or mail will not be processed in-office, and DMV staff encourages customers to continue to utilize drop box services whenever possible.

For more information, call (585) 344-2550 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts.