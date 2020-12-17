Sikorski ready to address the 'needs' of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County

With the agency in the midst of a study to determine if there are any gaps between current conditions and desired conditions, Jocelyn Sikorski said she believes her professional experience will help move Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County to a most favorable destination.

“Currently, they are doing their needs assessment and that will be something that I will have the opportunity to look at those results and evaluate what it is that we may need to tweak or change or add to programming services based on the feedback,” Sikorski said. “That will give us a way to develop a strategic plan for the agency and the community.”

Sikorski, who will take over as CCE’s executive director on Jan. 25 following the announcement of her hiring on Wednesday, said she is familiar with the needs assessment process.

“I facilitated a needs assessment four years ago with both county (youth) bureaus, and it’s about time to do another one,” she said. “So, I know exactly … how that is implemented and how to work with the results and to review those results with the staff and the board (of directors) to determine what needs to stay in place or also what may be changed.”

The Alexander resident has worked in county government for more than 20 years, the last eight as executive director of Genesee/Orleans and City of Batavia Youth Bureaus. She said she “loves” her current job, but accepting the CCE position was something that she couldn’t pass up.

“This presented an opportunity for me to not only continue my career, but to advance my career, and provide me an opportunity to continue to learn and grow. One of the things I that feel that I am is a lifelong learner,” she said.

In her new role, she will learn about the programs that CCE offers, including several relating to agriculture and gardening, as well as 4-H, Leadership Genesee (she took that course in 2007), SNAP (formerly Food Stamps). She also will be responsible for community involvement, relationship building, networking and administration.

Sikorski said the connections she has made over the years will serve her well at CCE.

“It is fortunate that Cornell works closely with the county and there will be opportunities to continue some of the relationships that I have established – working with other community members and organizations,” she said. “That’s something that I’m particularly fond of. And it’s nice that I can stay in my community and continue to work with those individuals, but in other ways now, moving forward.”

She said she plans to work with Genesee County Manager Matt Landers to put a plan in place while her successor is found.

“Having three entities that my current position reports to is a challenge, and you have to have a unique individual to handle that. Everybody’s different – all the managers of the three municipalities, the governing bodies are different and there’s a lot of balance that has to be in place,” she explained.

She said she supports the continuation of an executive director to “continue the work that we’ve already established and to be able to keep going with youth development the way it needs to be between both counties.”

Sikorski also said she is optimistic that things will pan out for the City of Batavia, which is acting on a request from City Council to explore contracting with an outside business to run its youth program.

“I think that is the best course of action for the city to take on when it comes to youth services,” she said. “I believe that there will be an organization that can provide what we need for the city youth in regards to afterschool programming and summer rec, and we will not be shortchanged in service or delivery. If we can maintain that and it’s a cost savings (by the city not having an executive director), it’s a win-win for everybody.”

She said she agreed to a two-year contract with CCE (the salary wasn’t disclosed).

Glenn Simon, who has been serving as the interim director at CCE since March, said he was involved with the interview process and was impressed with Sikorski.

“Jocelyn presented herself very well. She certainly knows the community and all the players involved (in government and civic organizations). I am sure she will do well,” he said.

Simon was summoned to lead the agency during the search for a permanent executive director -- three years after retiring as the director of Supply Chain Management at UMMC.

He said his time at CCE was a “positive experience” but he is looking forward to the warm weather and working on his golf game at Terry Hills Golf Course, which is in full view from the rear window of his Clinton Street Road residence.