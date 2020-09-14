Six Flags Darien Lake announces it won't reopen in 2020

Six Flags Darien Lake announced today that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season, which was scheduled to end in early November.

According to a statement on its website, the park remains committed to the health and safety of park guests and team members.

“These are difficult times, and we know the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges for everyone,” the statement read. “Given the situation we want to ensure we provide you with all the value of your Season Pass. All 2020 Six Flags Darien Lake Season Passes and Pre-Purchased Tickets will be valid for the 2021 season.”

