Six Flags Darien Lake gears up for season in light of state's directive that parks can open in April

Six Flags Darien Lake will be kicking off its season after April 9th, but Wednesday’s announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that outdoor amusement parks can reopen on that date is welcome news for the popular entertainment destination that has been shut down for quite some time.

“We’re really excited about what that can mean for us opening in the spring, and we’re excited to welcome the community back to the park when the right time comes for us,” Dan Stokes, marketing and public relations manager, said today via telephone.

“Probably not as early as April 9th … We will be announcing fairly shortly those dates as we try to figure out exactly what are plans are.”

Cuomo’s directive stipulates that outdoor amusement parks will be able to entertain guests on that date, but only at 33 percent of maximum capacity.

Stokes said the park will be utilizing an online reservation system this spring, similar to one that is in place for the laser shows that currently are scheduled for the next three weekends (Fridays through Sundays, at 7 and 8:30 p.m.).

“That way, we can cap attendance … at the 33 percent of our capacity,” he said. “I believe we are still working on exactly what our capacity (will be) and how many we can allow in the park.”

The theme park was unable to open in 2020, but the campground was open for a few weeks last summer.

Stokes said the process of hiring seasonal employees is underway. Six Flags Darien Lake employs more than 1,000 part-time workers during its peak season, filling jobs in areas such as performance, games, retail, food service, rides, park services, promotion and clerical.

“It’s going to be a virtual process, so people can apply online and (for interviews) we can follow social distancing guidelines. Those dates will be coming out fairly soon,” he advised.

Season passes are available now for $49.99 – “that’s the lowest they have been in a very long time,” Stokes said – and can be purchased via the park’s website at www.sixflags.com/darienlake.

Tickets for the laser shows are $14.99 per person, with season pass holders admitted at no charge. Again, reservations must be made through the park’s website.

Stokes said he had no information about Live Nation’s plans for summer concerts at the park’s amphitheater.

Cuomo also announced that indoor family entertainment centers and places of amusement will be permitted to reopen starting March 26 at 25 percent capacity, and day and overnight summer camps should be able to reopen in June.

Reopening of all of these venues will be subject to the ongoing COVID-19 protocols – including face coverings and social distancing for customers and staff – along with health screenings and temperature checks for patrons prior to entering.