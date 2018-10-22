Sputore, Pursel post perfect games at Mancuso Bowling Center

Mancuso Bowling Center manager Mike Sputore rolled lhis first United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game on Sunday morning (Oct. 21) and he had the additional thrill of being able to accomplish the milestone while bowling with his son.

Sputore reached perfection in the second game on lanes 17-18 of the T.F. Brown's Adult-Child League, minutes after getting some friendly ribbing from his 12-year-old son, Benjamin.

"Ben had just rolled the last five strikes in the first game for 172, and he said, 'Dad, I'm going to get a 300 game before you,'" Sputore said, noting that he responded that Ben probably was right.

However, in the second game, Mike found the line and put 12 strikes together.

"The first two balls in the 10th frame were right there," he said. "The last one, I pulled a bit, and it sat in the oil (and into the pocket)."

Mike started with a 258 but tailed off after the 300, finishing at 165 for a 723 series.

Mancuso's also was the site of another 300 game earlier in the week -- Batavian Jim Pursel's perfect game in a 743 series in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, T.J. Czworka shot 297 in the Antique World Coed League, and on Monday, Alex Morris registered 299--753 in the Mancuso Real Estate/No Finer Diner League.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Dave Emler had a 297 game and 748 series in the Tuesday G&W Vending League.

