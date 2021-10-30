'Stars' shine brightly at sports card, memorabilia and autograph event at Batavia Downs Gaming



As he looked around and saw the large crowd on hand for the Legends & Stars Fall 2021 Batavia Sports Expo today at Batavia Downs Gaming, Robert McClaine was quick to point out the degree of cooperation that it takes to make these card/autograph shows successful.

McClaine, a resident of nearby Akron, is co-owner of Legends & Stars – teaming with friends Brian Burke and Chris Sabatello about three years ago to purchase what was an established business.

“We are trying to take this to the next level to bring in the Jim Kellys, Josh Allens, Emmitt Smiths, Michael Irvins, Jerome Bettises,” McClaine said. “I mean we've had numerous guys here in little Batavia, New York. We’re getting Emmitt Smith, the leading rusher in NFL history.

“We're getting him to Batavia, New York, and we're so fortunate to have the partnership with numerous agents in the area, numerous agents in the country to bring these players to Batavia -- which is quite it's quite an accomplishment, quite an experience.”

While Emmitt Smith did not appear at this particular show, the stars were shining brightly in the form of baseball greats Paul Molitor and Ron Guidry and football legends Kellen Winslow Sr., Lenny Moore, Rickey Jackson and Buffalo Bills Jim Kelly, Andre Reed, Thurman Thomas and Joe DeLamielluere.

Current members of the Bills attended as well, something that McClaine sees as vital to his team’s “family focused approach.”

“We want kids to come in and leave here with smiles on their faces,” he said. “They got to see Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde or Dawson Knox. That's what it's all about. And even the dads are coming up with smiles on their face since Ron Guidry was their hero or Jim Kelly was their hero growing up there, that's what it's all about.

“It's a family type atmosphere. And we want people to leave with smiles on their faces like that was the best experience.”

McClaine said Legends & Stars works with player and former players’ agents to book them for their events.

“So, we're in the show promoting business, not in a player promoting business. We’re not on the hook necessarily for the players. But it gets people through the door,” he said. “That’s all we can ask for. We can't tell people to spend money at the dealer tables. All we can do is try to bring the lineup as promoted and get people through the door.”

For the Downs’ event, he said more than 70 card and memorabilia vendors signed up to rent space. The athletes are compensated by what they charge for autographs and photos, and also receive a stipend from Legends & Stars.

“We have numerous dealers that come to every one of our shows,” he said. “It's just a great partnership, not necessarily with the dealers, but also with the casino. There's nothing like the staff at Batavia Downs (which, for this event, is directed by Mary Bucceri with assistance from Ryan Hasenauer). I mean whatever we ask, they do, and it just works.”

The next Legends & Stars sports expo at Batavia Downs is scheduled for Feb. 26-27, 2022.

“We don't have any guests lined up quite yet, but if you use social media – we’re on Twitter and Facebook – and have our own website, www.legendsandstars.net. Keep checking back and we'll give updates as soon as we know,” McClaine said.

Photo at top: Robert McClaine at registration desk with his son, Logan; daughter, Olivia; and mother, Carol.

Jim Kelly, Buffalo Bills QB and NFL Hall of Famer

The Calarco-Smith family of Elba in line for a Jim Kelly autograph -- Justin, Liz and kids, from left, Nico, Noah and Lucia

Lucia's hat after a visit with Jim Kelly

Plenty of action on the vendor floor

Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor, left, with Milwaukee Brewers' fan Batavian Vin Pontillo

Josh Currier of Batavia selling his Buf on Weck merchandise

Elba's Norm Itjen assisting NFL Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr. sign numerous items

Autographed baseballs ready for purchase

And there were plenty of helmets to go around as well

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, currently out with a broken hand, but still able to sign a bunch of jerseys

Andre Rison, wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers' team that won Super Bowl XXXI.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.