Stone is red-hot at Scopano's, Medina Lanes; Flaherty posts 300 at Rose Garden Bowl

A bus driver for the Le Roy Central School District by day, an avid league bowler by night.

That is what retired Genesee County sheriff's deputy Roger Stone is up to now and, on the lanes, he's been doing very well lately.

The 64-year-old Batavia right-hander nearly had a couple of perfect games this week -- posting 298 in a 747 on Wednesday night in the County Line Stone League at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield, and 287 in a 730 series in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes.

In the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Ryan Flaherty of Rochester fired a 300 game en route to a 760 series.

