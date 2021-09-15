Supervisor: Gabe's has not reached out about store at former Kmart location

Batavia Town Supervisor Gregory Post this morning contacted The Batavian, stating that he misunderstood a question regarding the possibility of a Gabe's store coming into the former Kmart building at 8363 Lewiston Rd. and that he has not been contacted by any representatives of the West Virginia-based company.

"I want to clarify as I misunderstood the question and I take responsibility for not clearly understanding the question regarding potential for the development of a Gabe's store in Batavia," he said.

"Currently, there is no knowledge nor have we been contacted by any representatives of Gabe's or affiliates of Gabe's, and the only conversations have been between developers regarding future opportunities at the Kmart site, which has been an ongoing theme for several years, especially with the impact of the Park Road reconstruction on potential outbuilds and future uses for that property."

Post went on to say there is "no indication" that Gabe's is interested, and apologized "for not clearly understanding the question presented during a conversation last evening."

Without any information confirming that Gabe's has inquired about placing a store in the Town of Batavia at this time, The Batavian has retracted the previous story.